Trump administration says Israeli West Bank settlements are no longer illegal

Houses in the Israeli settlement of Ariel, in the central West Bank. Credit: AP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the US is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a series of Trump administration moves that weaken Palestinian claims to statehood. Mr Pompeo repudiated a 1978 State Department legal opinion that held that civilian settlements in the occupied territories are “inconsistent with international law”. The move angered Palestinians and immediately put the US at odds with other nations working to end the conflict. The Trump administration views the opinion, the basis for long-standing US opposition to expanding the settlements, as a distraction and believes any legal questions about the issue should be addressed by Israeli courts, Mr Pompeo said.

“Calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law has not advanced the cause of peace,” Mr Pompeo said. “The hard truth is that there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict and arguments about who is right and who is wrong as a matter of international law will not bring peace.” US moves that have weakened Palestinian efforts to achieve statehood have included President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the movement of the US Embassy to that city and the closure of the Palestinian diplomatic office in Washington.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference. Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/PA