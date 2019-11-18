UK Weather Forecast: Dry, cold and sunny for most.
This Evening and Tonight: Clear skies for much of England, Wales and Scotland leading to a very cold night with widespread frost. Fog also forming, particularly across parts of the Midlands and into south and southeast England. Cloudier and windier over Northern Ireland.
Tuesday: Fog gradually lifting during the morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Rain arriving over Northern Ireland may affect the far west of mainland UK later. Still cold for most.