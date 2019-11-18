UK Weather Forecast: Tuesday morning cold with fog. Dry for many.

Tonight: Clear skies for much of England, Wales and Scotland leading to a very cold night with widespread frost. Fog also forming, particularly across parts of the Midlands and into south and southeast England. Cloudier and windier over Northern Ireland.

Tuesday: Fog gradually lifting during the morning with bright or sunny spells developing. Rain arriving over Northern Ireland may affect the far west of mainland UK later. Still cold for most.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Turning increasingly unsettled from the southwest with showers or longer spells of rain, heaviest in southwest England and south Wales. Windy at times but temperatures recovering to nearer normal.