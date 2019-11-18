Was Prince Andrew right to face the cameras?

If you were to look at the reaction to Saturday’s hour-long Prince Andrew programme, you’d discover it is almost universally negative.

But I’m struggling to imagine a version of the Duke of York’s interview that would have been well-received.

He sat down with an experienced television interviewer for 45 minutes and gave her permission to ask him about his sex life, about his former friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and allegations from one of Epstein’s victims that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew for sex.

Would it ever have been a comfortable watch?

Of course not.

But the Palace insists they had no choice.

The claims made by Virginia Roberts-Giuffre were not going away and the previous written statements from the Prince had failed to put a lid on the story.

The purpose of inviting the Newsnight team into Buckingham Palace was to counter the allegations on camera in an unscripted interview where no question was off-limits.

To that end, Prince Andrew has now made his categorical denials on television and spoken of not being at the house on the night in question, being at Pizza Express with one of his daughters, suggested the photograph of him and Virginia Roberts could have been doctored, said he never went upstairs in the house where it’s alleged he had sex, and so on.

If, however, the purpose of the interview was to make the story go away, it’s clearly failed.

There are now more questions for the Prince.