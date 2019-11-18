Woman sues NHS over failure to tell her of father’s Huntington’s diagnosis

The woman claims three NHS trusts who were treating her father owed her a duty of care to tell her about his diagnosis. Credit: PA

A woman who was not told her father had a fatal progressive condition would not have had a child if she had known she could pass on the disease, the High Court has heard. The woman, who is in her 40s and is known only as ABC for legal reasons, alleges that three NHS trusts who were treating her father owed her a duty of care to tell her about his diagnosis. In 2007, ABC’s father shot and killed her mother and was later convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. It was later found that he was suffering from Huntington’s disease, an inherited condition which damages brain cells, causing disruption to movement, cognition and behaviour, often causing sufferers to be more aggressive.

The disease cannot be reversed or slowed and, if a parent has it, there is a 50% chance that their child will also have it. Medical staff sought the father’s consent to disclose his diagnosis to his daughter, who was pregnant at the time, but he refused and ABC was only told about the condition by accident four months after her daughter was born. ABC was diagnosed with Huntington’s in January 2013, but does not yet know whether her daughter is also affected as it is not usual to test until adulthood. She is now suing St George’s Healthcare NHS Trust in south-west London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for nearly £350,000 in damages. Opening the case in London on Monday, ABC’s barrister, Lizanne Gumbel QC, said her client was “entirely certain” that she would have terminated her pregnancy had she been informed of her father’s condition. Ms Gumbel said that was “hardly surprising when she knows how the disease has affected her father and believes it is likely to have contributed to her father killing her mother”.

