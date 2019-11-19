Boris Johnson: We will come down hard on the scourge of knife crime

Boris Johnson has vowed to “come down hard” on the “scourge” of knife crime if the Tories win a majority at the General Election, with a pledge to immediately arrest and promptly charge anyone caught unlawfully with a blade.

The Prime Minister, who was visiting a boxing gym in Manchester on Tuesday morning, said the Conservatives would give the police powers to “act decisively and effectively” to prevent crime.

Under the proposals, anyone caught unlawfully with a knife would be arrested immediately, charged within 24 hours and appear in court within a week – which the Tories say would be three times faster than the current average.

A new court order would allow police to target known knife carriers, while violence reduction units would receive a £35 million boost next year to aid preventative work.