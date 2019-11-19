Defence alleges Grace Millane died after consensual sexual act

Grace Millane died following a date in New Zealand. Credit: Auckland City Police/PA

Grace Millane died after being involved in consensual sexual activity including choking, a forensic pathologist who gave evidence on behalf of the man accused of her murder said, according to media reports in New Zealand. The young woman from Wickford, Essex, went on a date with a 27-year-old man she met on the dating app Tinder in Auckland on December 1, 2018. The Crown has alleged that the defendant, who cannot be named due to a suppression order, strangled her and shoved her body inside a suitcase before burying her in a forested area outside Auckland.

Florida-based pathologist Dr Fintan Garavan appeared via audio-visual link in Auckland High Court and said there was “no evidence to injuries of deeper haemorrhaging” in Ms Millane’s death, Nine Media’s Stuff website reported. Radio NZ quoted the doctor as saying a bruise found on Ms Millane’s neck was not located in deep tissue, which along with further bruising on her chest and arms showed the injuries were the result of consensual activity. “In my expert opinion, if a non-consensual act has taken place the victim is under attack or resisting attack, they struggle. “It’s that action, the struggle or struggling, between an aggressor and a recipient, that gives rise to such injuries.”

