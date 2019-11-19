EasyJet to have carbon neutral flights with £25m annual investment in environmental projects

EasyJet are aiming to become more environmentally friendly. Credit: PA

EasyJet has announced plans to become the "first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights" as it pushes forward with a sustainability programme which will see it offset the carbon emissions from the fuel of all of its flights. It said it will invest £25m a year in forestry, renewables and community-based projects to offset its carbon impact. The firm highlighted that it is "only an interim measure" while new technologies are being developed, including efforts to develop hybrid and electric planes.

The airline has relaunched its package holiday business as it looks to increase customer numbers following the collapse of major competitor Thomas Cook. It made the announcements as it reported diving profits despite record passenger numbers in the year to September, as it was impacted by "some weakness in consumer confidence". The budget airline reported a 26% drop in pre-tax profits to £427 million for the 12 months to September 30. Meanwhile, revenues jumped by 8.3% to £6.4 billion on the back of increased capacity. However, total revenue per seat decreased by 1.8% to £60.81 through the period, as the company blamed weaker confidence due to "uncertainty" surrounding Brexit.

EasyJet in full flight. Credit: PA