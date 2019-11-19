Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Fallout from Prince Andrew interview continues to dominate headlines

Prince Andrew's interview continues to dominate the headlines. Credit: Twitter/The Daily Telegraph/The Times/Daily Mail

The Duke of York’s sit-down chat with the BBC’s still dominates the papers.

The “fallout continues” after Andrew’s interview, according to The Daily Telegraph, which along with The Times cites businesses and charities as threatening to sever ties with the royal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror says Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has been interviewed by BBC’s Panorama programme, while the Daily Mail says Epstein tried to use the Duke’s name to lure a victim.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But the Queen has backed Andrew “despite backlash” to his interview, according to the Daily Express.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i newspaper reports the “Election ignites” as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn prepare to go head-to-head in a live ITV debate.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson has been forced to shelve a “corporation tax cut” to free up £6 billion for public services as an election promise, the Financial Times says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says there are 9.5 million eligible “missing voters” who have not registered who “could decide this election”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

NHS leaders have warned that there is a “Staffing crisis” of doctors and nurses which is putting “patients at risk”, according to The Guardian.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metro says two teenagers have been locked up for a total of at least 44 years for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in an east London park.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star reports that “PC flakes” have killed off “cheeky chat” in the workplace.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.