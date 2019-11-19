‘Flu symptoms’ could be serious heart condition, charity warns

Winter flu outbreaks can mask serious heart conditions, a charity has warned, as patients blame lingering symptoms on the virus instead of seeing a doctor.

Persistent fever, aches, chest pain, palpitations or dizziness can be a symptom of cardiomyopathy and myocarditis – heart diseases that make it harder for the organ to pump blood.

Cardiomyopathy refers to a collection of conditions that affect the structure of the heart, while myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart’s muscle wall that can cause irregular heart rhythms.

Viral infections such as flu are among the top causes of the disease, although it can also be caused by bacterial and fungal infections, parasites and allergic reactions to medicine and illegal drugs.