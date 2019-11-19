General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

The first televised debate of the campaign will take place on Tuesday evening when Boris Johnson goes head-to-head with Jeremy Corbyn live on ITV. The PM has teed up a feisty showdown by sending his rival an open letter listing the four questions he claims the Labour leader has "ducked" on the campaign trail. But which strategies will both men employ? Here's a clue. Plus, here's everything you need to know about the head-to-head and further details on all the televised debates to come - including ITV's seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will both hit the campaign trail on Day 14 after their party's efforts to challenge their exclusion from the head-to-head failed in the High Court on Monday. ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage. Then the main event Johnson v Corbyn: The ITV Debate begins at 8pm followed by the ITV Election Interviews at 10pm. In between, itv.com/news will be bringing you post-debate reaction online in the Spin Room.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will debate head-to-head on ITV at 8pm. Credit: ITV

Here’s what's in store today:

Boris Johnson will face Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a head-to-head debate on ITV at 8pm

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell will deliver a speech on the economy in London

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will be in the south of England

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will focus on migration during a visit to Stirling

Here's more on the election headlines:

The view from the campaigns

Paul Brand outlines the challenge for Boris Johnson in the head-to-head.

Romilly Weeks identifies Jeremy Corbyn's reasons to be both fearful and cheerful heading into a clash with his "slicker" opponent.

Rachel Younger ponders how Jo Swinson will bounce back from being denied a place in the first televised debate.

Emma Murphy identifies Nigel Farage's main pitch back on the campaign trail after the Brexit Party's weekend re-set talks.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

Ahead of her moderation duties tonight, Julie Etchingham took time out from feverish preparations for a laid-back chat with the Calling Peston team. Julie has, of course, moderated previous election debates, plus this summer's Conservative leadership debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. Shehab and Daniel find out who has been the most relaxed party leader in previous debates, how Hunt and Johnson held a pre-debate debate and also what happens during the advertising break. And, of course, they give Robert a call to get his expertise, on the day he learned three things interviewing Jo Swinson. Plus, find out which MP Daniel accidentally invited to Alton Towers.

You can also see the full recorded interview with Julie below:

ITV News Political Reporters Daniel Hewitt and Shehab Khan will be digesting the campaign every weekday - and dial in Robert to get his take on it all. The Calling Peston podcast will take you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. Like what you hear? New episodes will appear every weekday afternoon at 5pm. Download it from wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Today's question: How are parties using Facebook to reach voters?

Can you spot the difference? Political parties are testing ads on Facebook ahead of the election. Credit: Facebook

No, this is not a game of political spot the difference, writes ITV News Trainee Fred Dimbleby. The posts seen above are three ads the Liberal Democrats ran in the early stages of this election campaign. The ads have similar messages and formats but are phrased slightly differently – testing certain wording and photos to find the most effective combination. We can see this testing because of a new tool available at this general election – the Facebook ad library. Fred explains the different tactics the parties are using to promote their key messages and attack their rivals.

How Belfast's boxing heartland is readying for a knockout fight

Will DUP candidate Nigel Dodds suffer a knockout blow or remain undefeated? Credit: UTV

If there is one place in Northern Ireland where the community takes great pride in its boxing traditions it is North Belfast. British, Commonwealth, European and World titles are among the professional honours won by local fighters, but in just over three weeks’ time, the constituency will see a fight like no other. Political heavyweights will go head-to-head in the battle of the election – vying for a seat held by the DUP’s Nigel Dodds since 2001. So is the DUP deputy leader worried about losing a seat that has never fallen out of unionist hands? Read more of UTV's punchy constituency report.

The ITV Election Debate: Ask your question

The ITV Election Debate will be hosted by Julie Etchingham. Credit: ITV News

ITV will be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday 1 December. Representatives from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Brexit Party, Greens, SNP and Plaid Cymru will come together in 'The ITV Election Debate', hosted by Julie Etchingham and broadcast live from Greater Manchester. If you would like the opportunity to put a question directly to all seven party representatives as part of our studio audience on the night, please follow the link here to provide some more information about yourself, and to submit your question.

Plus, as ever, here are your...

Here's the best of Monday's campaign stories:

