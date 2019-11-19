Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court

Gerry Adams is set to challenge two historic prison escape convictions at the UK’s highest court.

The former Sinn Fein leader claims two convictions received in 1975, relating to attempts to escape from the Maze Prison during the early 1970s, are unsafe because of legal flaws in the detention process.

Lawyers for Mr Adams, 71, argue that, because the order used to intern him was not lawful, he should not have been prosecuted for trying to escape from what they assert was unlawful custody.

Last February, the Court of Appeal in Belfast rejected Mr Adams’ argument that the interim custody order (ICO) used to detain him had to be personally considered by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

But, in November, the Supreme Court announced that Mr Adams had been granted permission to appeal against that ruling.

At a hearing in London on Tuesday, five Supreme Court justices – led by the former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, Lord Kerr – will hear Mr Adams’ challenge.