Greens promise £100bn a year to tackle climate change

The Green Party is setting out plans to invest a £100 billion a year in tackling climate change as it publishes its manifesto for the General Election on December 12. It will include legislation for a “Green new deal”, intended to set Britain on track to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2030. The party – which is strongly pro-Remain – is also promising a People’s Vote bill for a fresh referendum on Britain’s relationship with the EU. Under the party’s plans, it would raise £91 billion a year for the next decade for capital expenditure on tackling climate change.

A further £9 billion a year in operational spending would be funded through raising taxes, including corporation tax which would rise to 24%. The party argues that borrowing on such a scale is both justified – given the looming “climate crisis” – and prudent as it would kick start economic and social regeneration. It says public sector investment would act as a catalyst for private sector investment, as private investors seek to share in the financial rewards of a transition to a low carbon future. Co-leader Jonathan Bartley said: “We’re proud to put forward a manifesto which puts us on track to remain in the European Union and make the whole country carbon neutral by 2030, while delivering social justice across Britain.

Jonathan Bartley Credit: Peter Byrne/PA