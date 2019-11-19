Huddersfield and London Met universities reviewing Prince Andrew's role following interview

Two universities are considering their links to Prince Andrew following his interview about allegations of sex abuse.

It comes a day after accountancy giant KPMG said it would not be renewing its sponsorship contract for the Duke of York's Pitch@Palace mentoring scheme for tech start-ups and entrepreneurs, while AstraZeneca said it would be reviewing its future with the scheme.

This was followed with he news that Standard Chartered were ending their sponsorship.

A Standard Chartered spokesperson said: "I can confirm we will not be renewing our sponsorship of Pitch@Palace when it expires at the end of the year."

Huddersfield University confirmed on Tuesday it will be consulting on whether Prince Andrew should remain as Chancellor after the Students' Union voted on Tuesday to campaign for the Royal to step down.

Also on Tuesday, London Metropolitan University said they would be "reviewing" the Prince's position as a patron.

The Duke has come under increased scrutiny following Saturday's BBC interview regarding his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was caught up in further controversy when a newspaper columnist claimed Andrew used a racially-offensive word during a Buckingham Palace meeting in 2012, something the royal denies.

It is thought charities and other organisations connected to the prince could distance themselves from him.