Lawsuits by Michael Jackson accusers likely to be restored

A California appeals court is strongly inclined to give new life to the lawsuits of two men who accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them when they were boys.

In a tentative ruling, the 2nd District Court of Appeal said lawsuits from James Safechuck and Wade Robson should be reconsidered by the trial court that dismissed them.

The decision is based on a new California law that gives sex abuse victims longer to sue.

The Jackson estate has strongly denied Robson and Safechuck’s allegations.