Lib Dem leader warns against 'fake news' after false squirrel story goes viral

Jo Swinson kills squirrels, she eats Puffins on Christmas day and is widely believed to disguise meat as fruit when serving it to her vegan friends.

I could go on but you wouldn’t or shouldn’t believe it although you might just wonder if there was a scintilla of truth in it.

There isn’t……they are false stories (Puffins and Vegans made up by me) but the squirrel yarn has gained traction forcing the Lib Dem leader into denying killing rodents.

The story which Swinson describes as being “very fake” is an example of a misinformation going viral.