Live: Boris Johnson v Jeremy Corbyn debate head-to-head on ITV

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head in the first televised debate of the General Election campaign from 8pm on ITV.

Each leader will have one minute for their opening statement - with Corbyn set to go first after lots were drawn - and 45 seconds for closing statements - with Johnson set to close.

The debate will last one hour in front of the studio audience of around 200 people.

Questions will come from ITV viewers and will broadly reflect a range of society, from different political backgrounds.

Questions are from ITV viewers responding to a call for questions on news bulletins throughout the UK and online.