Live: ITV Election Interviews with Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Nigel Farage and Sian Berry

A special one-hour live interview programme at 10pm is offering party leaders the chance to set out their own electoral offer and make observations on what has been said in the ITV debate.

Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats, Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP, Nigel Farage of The Brexit Party and Sian Berry co-leader of the Green Party will be interviewed individually in consecutive face-to-face interviews with ITV News Presenter Nina Hossain, from a studio in East London.

ITV will also be broadcasting a seven-way election debate on Sunday December 1.