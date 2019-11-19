- ITV Report
Over £1m of jewels stolen during raid on London home while mother and children present
Police are appealing for information after over £1m of jewels were stolen from a property in London.
Officers were called to a house in Highgate, in the borough of Haringey, on Thursday 14 November after a burglary took place around 5pm.
A number of suspects broke into the property while a woman and her children were home.
The suspects escaped through a first floor window with jewellery, clothes and a large amount of cash.
Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “Burglary is an extremely intrusive crime and the effect is often compounded further when the occupants are at home.
"This is an aggravating feature of this case as the victim was present with her young children when the burglars have forced entry, scaling the wall of the mansion and brazenly ransacking the premises."
Images of stolen jewellery which is described as being very rare and of huge sentimental value have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6371/14 NOV.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.