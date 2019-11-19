Over £1m of jewels stolen during raid on London home while mother and children present

Police are appealing for information after over £1m of jewels were stolen from a property in London.

Officers were called to a house in Highgate, in the borough of Haringey, on Thursday 14 November after a burglary took place around 5pm.

A number of suspects broke into the property while a woman and her children were home.

The suspects escaped through a first floor window with jewellery, clothes and a large amount of cash.