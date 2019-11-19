Charities, universities and sponsors review their ties with Prince Andrew over his Jeffrey Epstein interview

Prince Andrew is in the spotlight after the Jeffrey Epstein interview. Credit: PA

An education charity which had Prince Andrew's father a Royal Parton for more than 65 years, will decide this week whether or not to keep Andrew as it's current Patron. The Outward Bound Trust - which helps young people with learning through adventures in the wild - epitomises everything the Duke of Edinburgh believed in. He only handed the Patron role to his son, the Duke of York, earlier this year after being in the role since 1953. Now the Trust has decided to hold a Board Meeting to discuss the merits of Prince Andrew staying in the role.

The board of the Outward Bound Trust will decide whether Prince Andrew stays on as Patron. Credit: PA

His daughter, Princess Beatrice, who has sat on the Board since March will be asked to step out of the meeting while they discuss her father's role. In a statement the Trust said: "I can confirm ... there will be a Board meeting to discuss the Duke of York’s patronage. This is a matter for the Trustees and I am bound from any further statement by normal Board confidentiality." Two universities are also considering whether or not to sever their ties with Prince Andrew. The University of Huddersfield, where the Duke of York hold the honorary title of Chancellor, told ITV News that it will consult students about his position.

The University of Huddersfield and London Metropolitan are deciding whether to sever ties. Credit: PA

Last night, the students unions decided to campaign for the Prince to step down from the ceremonial role using the hashtag #notmychancellor on social media. The University issued a statement: “We are aware of the Students’ Union meeting last night and the motion it passed regarding the Chancellor. We listen to our students’ views and concerns and we will now be consulting with them.” Another university, London Metropolitan, where the Duke is the Patron, told us that it will be "reviewing the position of Prince Andrew" at a Board meeting next week. London Met added: ""The University opposes all forms of discrimination, abuse, human trafficking and any activity that is contrary to the University’s values."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew's pet project, Pitch at Palace, which connect entrepreneurs with investors, lost some more sponsors. The bank Standard Chartered will cease its deal with Pitch, at the end of the year: "I can confirm we will not be renewing our sponsorship of Pitch@Palace when it expires at the end of the year”, said a spokesperson. But the Bank insists it would have ended the sponsorship anyway - with or without this weekend's television interview. And Advertising Week Europe, which organises a global summit of marketing and communications leaders, said it was not inviting Pitch at Palace to be part of its meeting in 2020.

Prince Andrew's pet project, Pitch at Palace, has lost some sponsors. Credit: PA