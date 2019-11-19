Conservatives criticised after rebranding party Twitter account as factcheckUK

The CCHQ press office Twitter account rebranded as factcheckUK. Credit: Twitter.com/cchqpress

The Conservative Party has faced criticism after one of its official Twitter accounts was rebranded as a fact checking service during the ITV leaders’ debate. The Conservative Campaign Headquarters press office account was renamed “factcheckUK” during Tuesday evening’s ITV broadcast, offering commentary on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s statements and retweeting messages supporting Boris Johnson.

The account offered commentary on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s answers in the debate. Credit: twitter.com/cchqpress

The move was criticised by independent fact-checking charity Full Fact, which tweeted: “It is inappropriate and misleading for the Conservative press office to rename their twitter account ‘factcheckUK’ during this debate. Please do not mistake it for an independent fact checking service such as @FullFact, @FactCheck or @FactCheckNI.” The @CCHQpress account is verified by Twitter, displaying a blue tick which is intended to denote that a user is genuine. The Liberal Democrat press office posted an image suggesting they were reporting the account to Twitter for “pretending to be me or someone else”. They tweeted: “And people wonder why trust in politics has been eroded @CCHQPress”

