Tories promise child killers will face life behind bars

Child murderers will face life in prison without parole if the Conservatives are returned to power in the General Election, the party has said in a further toughening of its stance on law and order. Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said a Tory government would legislate to ensure an adult convicted of the premeditated murder of a child is set a whole life order – meaning they will never be eligible for release – unless there are “exceptional” circumstances. Under current rules, only those convicted of multiple child murders or have been found to have been sexually or sadistically motivated attract a whole life order, which the Tories said was “too restrictive”.

The Tories’ plans would mean that a whole life order would be the starting tariff in cases of child murder, although judges in individual cases would be able to set it aside if there were “exceptional mitigating circumstances”. The Government had already set out plans prior to the election to abolish early release at the halfway point of jail sentences for those convicted of the most serious violent and sexual crimes. While life sentences are mandatory for murder, most convicted murderers do not spend the rest of their lives in jail. Mr Buckland said that Conservatives would act to end the “sickening injustice” of the parents of murdered children having to see their child’s killer go free. “There can be no more sickening injustice than that of heartbroken parents watching the killer of their child walk free,” he said.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said child murderers will face a whole life order Credit: Aaron Chown/PA