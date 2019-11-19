Tuesday's weather: A chilly start for many

A cold and frosty start for all of the UK apart from Northern Ireland.

Freezing fog patches across parts of England and Wales will slowly lift, although the odd patch may linger into the afternoon.

It will become cloudier across the west, with some rain for Northern Ireland and perhaps the western fringes of Britain later in the day.

Cold for many, but a little milder in the far southwest, where we should see a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52F).