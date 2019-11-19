UK ticket-holder wins £105m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has won the £105 million EuroMillions jackpot on the 25th anniversary of the first National Lottery draw.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 08, 10, 15, 30 and 42 and the Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “On our 25th birthday, one very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s entire £105 million EuroMillions jackpot.