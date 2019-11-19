UK Weather forecast: Feeling cold in the freshening winds

Tonight: Patchy frost and fog in the east, and possibly in the west of Northern Ireland, but cloudier and windier for other western parts with further rain at times.

Wednesday: Most central and eastern areas dry and bright, but feeling cold in the freshening winds. Cloudier in the far west with rain at times.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Rain will be heavy at times often affecting southwestern areas; this tending to become light and increasingly patchy as it pushes northeast. Brisk southeasterly breeze, temperatures recovering to near average.