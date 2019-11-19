UK Weather Forecast: Frost and patchy fog clearing to sunny spells, with some rain in west

Today: A cold and frosty start for many areas with some dense fog patches slow to clear across central and south-eastern England. Remaining dry with sunny spells in the east, but cloudier in the west with outbreaks of rain arriving.

Tonight: Patchy frost and fog in the east, and possibly in the west of Northern Ireland, but cloudier and windier for other western parts with further rain at times.

Wednesday: Most central and eastern areas dry and bright, but feeling cold in the freshening winds. Cloudier in the far west with rain at times.