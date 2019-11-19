Taliban 'frees US and Australian hostages as part of prisoner exchange'

Timothy Weekes (left) and Kevin King (right) were captured by the Taliban in 2016. Credit: AP

The Taliban say they have released an American and an Australian hostage held since 2016 in exchange for three Taliban officials. The hostages, American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, were released in southern Zabul province, ending their more than three years in captivity.

The release of Mr King and Mr Weeks took place in the province’s Now Bahar district, a region largely under Taliban control, according to a Taliban official. It was not immediately known if the two hostages, both professors at the American University of Kabul, were handed over to Afghan government representatives, intermediaries or US forces. Their freedom came hours after the Afghan government freed three Taliban prisoners and sent them to Qatar. They included Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also leads the fearsome Haqqani network.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a week ago announced the 'conditional release' of the Taliban figures. Credit: Matt Dunham/PA

It appears the Taliban had refused to hand over the two professors until they received proof their men had reached Qatar. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a week ago announced the “conditional release” of the Taliban figures, saying at a press event broadcast live on state television that it was a very hard decision he felt he had to make in the interest of the Afghan people. Mr King and Mr Weeks were abducted in 2016 outside the American University in Kabul. The following year, the Taliban released two videos showing the captives. A January 2017 video showed them appearing pale and gaunt. In the later video, Mr King and Mr Weeks looked healthier and said a deadline for their release was set for June 16 that year.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP