Ads for three prenatal genetic test firms banned for using misleading statistics

Ads for three prenatal testing services for genetic conditions including Down’s syndrome have been banned for using misleading statistics about their accuracy. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated claims for the non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPTs) offered by My Baby Company, The Birth Company and Ultrasound Direct, finding that all three exaggerated the accuracy with which the treatment could detect whether a foetus would have specified genetic conditions. The website mybabycompany.co.uk, seen in April 2019, promoted its test under the heading “Sensitivity”, stating that it was reliable even at a low fetal fraction – the term given to the proportion of DNA belonging to the placenta found in the mother’s blood.

The My Baby Company website Credit: ASA/PA

The firm provided a response from its test provider, which said the test had a false positive rate of less than 0.1% and was able to identify Down’s syndrome, Edwards’ syndrome and Patau’s syndrome in more than 99% of cases. The supplier further claimed that its test had a Positive Predictive Value (PPV) which ranged from 59% to 99% for the different conditions, meaning that out of all the foetuses with “positive” results, 59% to 99% would ultimately have the relevant condition. The ASA said consumers were likely to understand the initial 99% claim to mean that there was a 99% chance that a foetus would ultimately have those conditions following a “positive” result. However it noted that any positive result would require further invasive tests to confirm, while the PPV results were based on a study that involved a selected sample of women who already had a high chance of having a foetus with a genetic anomaly. The Birth Company, which listed the figures “99%” for Down’s syndrome and “93.8%” for Patau’s syndrome, said data on its website related to the detection rate and the false positive rate of its Harmony Test.

The Birth Company Credit: ASA/PA