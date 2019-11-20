Archbishops’ General Election appeal to ‘honour the truth’

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have issued an appeal to voters and politicians to “honour the gift of truth” during the General Election campaign. The Most Rev Justin Welby and Dr John Sentamu said everyone had a duty to “speak accurately and challenge falsehoods” when engaging in political debate. In a joint pastoral letter to the Church of England, they urged people to discuss issues “with humility and in love” while acknowledging those who hold different views “are not our enemies”. The archbishops also drew on the example of Jesus to call for people to put “the vulnerable and those of the edges of society” while calling on all parties to commit to tacking climate change.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

At the same time, they called on the parties to make it an “absolute priority” to offer to reassurance to those groups, including in Jewish and Muslim communities, who felt threatened and were in “much anxiety” at the current time. In the letter, which they hope will be shared in local churches during the campaign, the archbishops stressed the need for issues to be debated “respectfully” and without resorting to personal abuse. “As followers of Jesus Christ each of us is called to honour the gift of truth, both to speak it and to seek it,” they said. “We all have a responsibility to speak accurately, to challenge falsehoods when we hear them, and to be careful to separate facts from opinion. “Offering facts and opinions should be done with humility and in love. People who hold different political views are not our enemies.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.