Boris Johnson vows Tories are 'cutting taxes for working people'

Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives are committed to cutting taxes for working people if they are returned to power in the General Election. During a campaign visit to an engineering company in Teesside, the Prime Minister was challenged by one woman whether his promise of a low tax economy meant "low tax for people like you or low tax for people like us". He replied: "I mean low tax for people of the working people. "We are going to be cutting national insurance up to £12,000, we are going to be making sure that we cut business rates for small businesses. We are cutting tax for working people."

Mr Johnson also vowed the NHS was not for sale. Credit: PA

He said Labour's plans would impose a "2,400 "tax burden" on every family in the country. He said Jeremy Corbyn had voted in Parliament for tax rises of £7,800 on working families. "They always say they're going to point the finger at billionaires, or whatever, but in the end it's everybody who pays," he said, "because the problem with socialism is that you always run out of other people's money." Labour's shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Tuesday accused the prime minister of being in bed with the "billionaires, the bankers and big business". He said a Labour government would seek to rebalance the economy, giving workers more a say in running the companies they work for. He was also challenged to guarantee he would never sell off the NHS, to which he replied: "I can - and I was amazed by what (Jeremy Corbyn) had to say. It's a complete invention."

