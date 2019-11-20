BT says it will stop backing digital skills award scheme unless Prince Andrew is dropped

Telecoms giant BT has warned it will only continue to back a digital skills award scheme if the Duke of York is dropped as patron, as pressure mounts over the royal role of the Queen’s second son.

The firm joins a growing number of multimillion-pound businesses, universities and charities who have distanced themselves from Andrew in the wake of his interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

BT called for Andrew to be removed as patron of iDEA – The Duke of York Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award – a programme which helps develop digital enterprise and employability skills.

A spokesperson for BT said the company had "been working with the company since its launch in 2017 and our dealings have been with its executive directors, not its patron, the Duke of York.

“As a leading provider of online digital skills training, iDEA was a natural partner for our new Skills for Tomorrow programme.

“However, in light of recent developments we are reviewing our relationship with the organisation and hope that we might be able to work further with them, in the event of a change in their patronage.”