A devastating day for the president and his defenders

This was always going to be blockbuster testimony in the impeachment probe. And it has lived up to - and dramatically exceeded - the Democrats’ expectations.

Or to put it another way, this is the White House’s greatest nightmare playing out in real time on every network in America.

Ambassador Gordon Sondland is the man who is delivering the goods. He has drawn a bright line all the way from the murky arms-for-investigations business in Ukraine straight to the door of the Oval Office.

Five words are echoing around Washington, uttered in Sondland’s opening statements: “We followed the President’s orders.”

They will go down in history, surely, just like the famous Watergate question about Nixon: “What did he know and when did he know it?”