Emilia Clarke says she was uncomfortable with Game of Thrones nude scenes and was even in tears before some

Emilia Clarke plays Daenarys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Credit: HBO

Emilia Clarke has revealed she felt uncomfortable with some of her nude scenes in Game Of Thrones and was even in tears before some of them. The British actress played queen Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's sprawling epic, which became notorious for its explicit portrayal of sex and violence. Clarke, who was 23 when she started filming Game Of Thrones, said she would be in tears before shooting certain nude scenes.

Speaking on actor Dax Shepard's podcast, she said: "I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, 'Oh, there's the catch!' "But I'd come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job, if it's in the script then it's clearly needed, this is what this is and I'm going to make sense of it. Everything's going to be cool."

Emilia Clarke says she became 'savvy' in her later roles. Credit: HBO