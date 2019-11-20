Man found shot in burning car named

A man found shot dead in a burning car in west Dublin has been named locally as Wayne Whelan.

Garda Superintendent Paul Dolan has said a specific line of inquiry was being followed.

DNA tests were carried out.

The man was found in the passenger seat of a burning Toyota in the Lucan area of Dublin on Monday night.

At a press briefing at Lucan Garda station on Wednesday, Mr Dolan said a post-mortem examination had confirmed the man died as the result of a number of gunshot wounds sustained before the vehicle was set alight.