- ITV Report
-
Man found shot in burning car named
A man found shot dead in a burning car in west Dublin has been named locally as Wayne Whelan.
Garda Superintendent Paul Dolan has said a specific line of inquiry was being followed.
DNA tests were carried out.
The man was found in the passenger seat of a burning Toyota in the Lucan area of Dublin on Monday night.
At a press briefing at Lucan Garda station on Wednesday, Mr Dolan said a post-mortem examination had confirmed the man died as the result of a number of gunshot wounds sustained before the vehicle was set alight.
The superintendent said the extent of the fire in the Mount Andrew Court area had made the process of identifying the man challenging.
“The body has been identified as male who died as a result of gunshot wounds,” he said.
Mr Dolan said the navy Toyota Corolla – reg 05-CW-2225 – had been sold on November 13 and urged anyone who had seen the vehicle since that date to come forward.
He said gardai were particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the car in the Mount Andrew Court area on the night of the incident.