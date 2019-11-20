General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news and our latest expert analysis. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

It's the morning after the debate before and the fallout from Boris Johnson's clash with Jeremy Corbyn on ITV looks set to remain the main talking point on Day 15 of the campaign before the Lib Dems launch their manifesto this afternoon. Missed it entirely? Start here. Just want to know the best and worst moments? Here you go. Want unbiased analysis from factcheckUK? Maybe hold off on that one. Instead, here's the real deal as Full Fact tear into the candidates' main claims. Was it all lies, damson jam and statistics? As mentioned, it's a big day for Jo Swinson - who along with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Green Party co-leader Siân Berry faced a Nina Hossain grilling on the ITV Election Interviews. She'll launch her party's manifesto with a headline pledge to spend an extra £10 billion a year on schools. ITV News will be sharing all the key speeches and campaign appearances as they happen throughout the day as part of our daily Campaign Live coverage.

Here’s what's in store today:

The Liberal Democrats publish their election manifesto will a key announcement on education funding

Boris Johnson heads back out on the campaign trail in north-east England

Labour will publish a report on poverty and pledge to reverse the "damage of a decade" of austerity

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage resumes his national campaign in east London

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivers a keynote speech warning Westminster is set to be "engulfed by Brexit chaos for years to come"

Here's more on the election headlines:

Here's the best of last night's ITV Debate:

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

What was the reaction in the Spin Room?

Here are highlights from the four ITV Election Interviews:

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger

What did 100 undecided voters think?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent John Ray

The view from the campaigns on Day 15

Fresh from the debate, Paul Brand says Boris Johnson will be targeting Labour voters in "possibly the UK's most-anti-Tory region".

Romilly Weeks says Jeremy Corbyn will reflect positively on his debate performance but needs to do more to convince swing voters.

Rachel Younger says Jo Swinson will need to deliver a wider message to voters at Wednesday's manifesto launch.

Emma Murphy says Nigel Farage may have food for thought after being pointedly chosen by Jo Swinson and Nicola Sturgeon as the 'leader you would take with you on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' on the ITV Election Interviews programme.

Calling Peston: The ITV News Election Podcast

Shehab and Daniel will dial in Robert for his thoughts every weekday of the campaign. Credit: ITV News

It's a simple question being asked across the nation: Who won? The Calling Peston team get their teeth into the answer in this special episode recorded in the ITV Debate 'spin room' backstage in Salford shortly after the Johnson-Corbyn showdown. Daniel and Shehab find out the results of the snap poll from YouGov, canvass the room and, inevitably, speak to Robert to find out who he thought had the edge in the key exchanges.

ITV News Political Reporters Daniel Hewitt and Shehab Khan will be digesting the campaign every weekday - and dial in Robert to get his take on it all. The Calling Peston podcast will take you behind the scenes of life reporting on the election campaign trail, hearing from our reporters on the road across the country. Like what you hear? New episodes will appear every weekday afternoon at 5pm. Download it from wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

From The North podcast: Election Special

From The North is dedicated to a range of issues across the northern regions of England. Credit: ITV

Joe shares what was odd about Boris Johnson's visits to the floods in South Yorkshire and the Midlands before analysing the role Brexit is playing in the campaign across his regions. Martin explains how Jeremy Corbyn and the PM are both going down on doorsteps across the North East - plus the role Steve Coogan is playing - before revealing a very awkward truth about the "posh" maker of the Brexit Party's campaign videos.

Today's question: How will they vote in London's food market oasis?

Berwick Street in Soho provided the backdrop to one of the most famous album covers of the 1990s. Credit: PA

Some might say it’s famous for more than just its place on an Oasis album cover (you know what some might say) but let’s just roll with it for this feature. Berwick Street in Soho - immortalised for a generation by its place on the sleeve of 1995’s (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? - remains one of London’s most iconic market streets. ITV London's Rags Martel said 'hello' and 'hey now!' to the food traders to find out how they plan to vote, if at all.

So are they disillusioned or refusing to look back in anger? And will they pop the champagne supernova if one party achieves morning glory in the early hours of December 13th? Wonderwall all the fuss is about? Tired of these dreadful Oasis puns? Either way, check out Martel's Market report above - it's a good watch.

The Green Party manifesto: The key pledges, quotes and analysis

The Green Party launched the manifesto at London's Wetland Centre in Barnes. Credit: PA

"If Not Now, When?" That's the pitch from The Green Party's 2019 manifesto as the party seeks to make this the 'climate change election' - so what are they offering voters? Here's a simple guide to the key pledges, plus ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke's analysis of the flagship £100bn-a-year climate change spend.

