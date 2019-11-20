Adolf Hitler auction items will be bought by 'people who seek to justify the actions of greatest evil to affect Europe'

The General Director of European Jewish Association has questioned the auction, saying items such as a hat owned by Hitler, with a hammer price of €50,000, and Braun's dress, will be purchased by people who still celebrate the former Nazi leader's political views.

A number of items belonging to Adolf Hitler and his partner Eva Braun will be auctioned on Wednesday in Munich, leading to criticism.

"We believe the sale of such memorabilia has little intrinsic historical value but instead will be bought by those who glorify and seek to justify the actions of the greatest evil to affect Europe," Rabbi Menachem Margolin wrote in a letter to Hermann Historica auction house, who are conducting the sale.

The auctioneers say those who purchase Hitler memorabilia do so from a position of historical interest.

Additionally, the house where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 will become a police precinct, Austrian authorities have said.

The move ends years of uncertainty over the building, which has become a pilgrimage site for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.

Interior minister Wolfgang Peschorn said the “future use of the house by the police should send an unmistakable signal that this building will forever be removed from the commemoration of national socialism”.

Nazi Germany annexed Austria in 1938, shortly before launching a campaign of military conquest and racist extermination across Europe that cost tens of millions of lives.

The house in Braunau am Inn, near the German border, will be redesigned following an international architectural competition.

It was expropriated from the previous owner in 2017.