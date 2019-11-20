How the Duke met the Queen today and why he'll be out of the public eye for some time

That was some announcement from Buckingham Palace this evening.

And a decision that must have been monumentally difficult for the Queen to receive this afternoon from her second son and then approve.

Here is what we know happened.

The Duke of York had been having ‘ongoing discussions’ about the fallout from his television interview with senior members of his family – including The Queen and the Prince of Wales.

This afternoon, at Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew met the Queen and they discussed how the issue was not going away.

His older brother Prince Charles was also consulted, even though he is on a Royal Tour in New Zealand.

It was agreed that Prince Andrew should step back from his royal duties until there has been some form of conclusion in the Jeffrey Epstein case.