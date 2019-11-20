I'm listening to views outside the Westminster bubble - and the parties won't like what I've heard
In the lead-up to this General Election, the ITV Evening News is getting out around the country, talking to people, listening to opinions away from the much-discussed Westminster bubble.
I’m visiting places with an interesting story to tell, to get some sense of what is influencing voters far from Politics Central.
Our road trip started last week in North East Fife - the UK’s most marginal constituency - won in 2017 by the SNP by just 2 votes.
How might things work out this time, where every vote will count and there’s all to play for?
I wish I could report a compelling trend, but I found little appetite for another ballot - those I spoke to seemed weary with all politics: Brexit, Indy Ref 2, another General Election.... most were fed up with it all.
They didn’t like or much trust their politicians - Leave or Remain, pro- or anti-independence. The one thing they shared was disillusionment.
It wasn’t a scientific poll - more a series of chats - but the disenchantment was striking.
On Tuesday in Manchester, ahead of the ITV Leaders Debate, what did people hope to hear from Corbyn and Johnson?
I spent the morning with students at Salford Uni - several of them first time voters.
Here they were passionately engaged with the electoral process - determined to make their voices heard, having missed out on the 2016 Brexit referendum.
But as to whether they actually believed the right issues would be properly discussed? Not so much.
They complained of soundbite politics and short-term clickbait.
They badly wanted to hear details about public spending, education, the environment; but expected to be disappointed.
Filming in the city centre around Canal Street we drew a small crowd of young men.... larking around for the cameras.
When I tried to talk to them they scattered - joking that they didn’t want to be recognised on TV.
But eventually a couple of them offered their views.
Superficially, the contrast with the politics-savvy students might have been striking - but the underlying message much the same; politicians didn’t connect with them, they didn’t discuss the important issues, they couldn’t be trusted.
An LGBT group in a nearby cafe-bar told me of their despair at the short term nature of political engagement.
Where was the nuanced discussion of inclusion, equality, harmony, the environment? They shrugged.
So far so cynical.
Next stop Wales.
Will I strike a rich seam of bright-eyed voters, ready to embrace the coming election with vigour and optimism?
The signs aren’t good - but I’ll keep trying.
