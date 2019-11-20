Jose Mourinho appointed new Tottenham Hotspur manager hours after Mauricio Pochettino sacked

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as Tottenham's new manager following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Pochettino was dismissed on Tuesday night after five-and-a-half years in charge and less than six months after he took Spurs to the Champions League final.

Currently the club are lying 14th in the Premier League table after the opening 12 matches.

Tottenham chair Daniel Levy heralded Mourinho's arrival, saying he believed the Portuguese manager would "bring energy and belief to the dressing room".

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football," Mr Levy said.

"He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician.

"He has won honours at every club he has coached.

"We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."