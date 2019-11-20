Jose Mourinho enjoys home comforts at Spurs as he moves into the house that Mauricio Pochettino built

Choosing between two leaders seems to be quite the thing at the moment, although if you’re a Spurs fan there’s no ballot, that decision has been made for you.

They went to bed mourning the loss of the man they credit with transforming their club and woke up to the news that a serial winner, though divisive personality, was now in the hot seat at White Hart lane.

There’s no fact checking required on Jose Mourinho’s CV, as Mauricio Pochettino is left to update his. Mourinho's reads: four domestic titles in four different countries and two Champions League triumphs with different clubs. But buried in the T&C’s on the same document are a few other notable entries that may have the Spurs faithful scratching their heads. Namely, the way he likes his teams to play, the money he likes to spend and the habit he’s developed of falling out with his employers and players.

Take his most recent job at Manchester United which suffered a fairly slow and painful death, all in full view of the public. Long gone was the charming and refreshing personality who first bounced into the Premier League at Chelsea 15 years ago. Long gone was the twinkle in the eye and the catchy one-liners.

Mourinho had clearly fallen out with some of his key players; “I think some care more than others” he said a month or so before he was sacked. But by then he had spent the best part of £400m and was still sitting an untouchable distance below Liverpool and neighbours City at the top of the league.

United were drifting when he took over. He specialises in being parachuted into under-performing teams - he did that at Real Madrid and Chelsea twice. Spurs fit that criteria right now, they’re 14th in the league, they have amassed only three points in their last six games and have a handful of unsettled players who are out of contract.