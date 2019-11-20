Kanye West performs surprise concert for Texas inmates

Kanye West has followed the Johnny Cash route and performed for inmates at the Harris County Jail in Houston in Texas.

In secret from the public, the star rapper-turned-gospel singer performed the songs from his new gospel album Jesus is King.

He also performed one of his most famous songs, Jesus Walks, from his 2004 album The College Dropout.

The 42-year-old and his choir performed for more than 200 male inmates at one prison before crossing the street to another and performing for a smaller crowd of female inmates.