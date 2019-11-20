Lib Dem manifesto spending analysed: Eye-watering sums for young families but what about pensioners?

The most eye-catching spending commitment in the Liberal Democrat’s manifesto is probably about childcare.

Like Labour and the Conservatives, the Lib Dems plan to invest significantly in schools and the NHS but the pledge to provide free childcare to working parents from nine months and for all parents of children aged two to four years old will cost the state almost £14 billion a year by the end of the parliament.

This is an eye-watering sum.

Total spending on childcare in England last year was £5.4 billion.

Labour propose more support for parents with children but the Lib Dems are massively outbidding them.

This is a big win for all families with young children.

Whether such an investment will enable more women to find work or children to do better a school is less clear.