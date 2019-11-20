More dreich than braw – ‘most iconic Scots word’ revealed

Dreich has beaten braw, glaikit and scunnered to be named as the “most iconic Scots word” by the Scottish Book Trust.

It received 259 of the 1,895 votes cast in a poll as part of Book Week Scotland which was run with the hope of prompting discussion around well-loved and well-used words.

Originally meaning “enduring” or “slow, tedious”, over time dreich has come to be defined as “dreary, hard to bear” and “dull, gloomy”.