Next government must make urgent investment in housing benefit, charity says

Urgent investment in housing benefit needs to be made by the next government so that it truly covers rental costs and does not push families towards homelessness, a charity has said.

Crisis, the charity for homeless people, said nearly three-quarters (73%) of people who took part in a survey for it and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation agree that increasing housing benefit so people do not lose their homes in the first place is better than spending on emergency temporary accommodation.

Housing benefit shortfalls mean that in many areas there is little affordable private housing, the charity said.

It pointed to analysis from the Chartered Institute of Housing suggesting that fewer than 10% of homes are affordable to small families needing housing benefit in a third of areas across Britain.