Oxford Union president resigns amid row over blind student

The president of the Oxford Union has resigned after a blind student was forcibly removed from a debate event by a security guards.

Postgraduate student Ebenezer Azamati was taken from the venue by a security guard when he tried to return to a seat before the debate last month.

Union president Brendan McGrath wrote in a statement posted to Facebook late on Tuesday that he had resigned because it was his “job to ensure that every Member feels welcome at the Oxford Union”.

McGrath was set for a vote of impeachment, which had required the necessary 150 signatures to take place, but has instead decided to quit.