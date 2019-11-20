Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein 'met in early 1990s not 1999' as claimed in interview

A letter has emerged which casts doubt on Prince Andrew's account of when he first became friends with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with the BBC on Saturday, the Duke of York said he first met the financier in 1999, but a letter to The Times from the Duke's then private secretary suggests the pair knew each other from the early 1990s.

The letter, sent in 2011, was sent by Alastair Watson to address "widespread comment" about Andrew's relationship with Epstein.

"There has been widespread comment on the Duke’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein," Mr Watson wrote in 2011.

"The Duke has known Mr Epstein since being introduced to him in the early 1990s.

"The insinuations and innuendos that have been made in relation to the Duke are without foundation."