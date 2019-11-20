Prince Andrew stepping back from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew has announced he will stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future" as the fallout to his Jeffrey Epstein interview continues.

The Duke of York said in a statement he is "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations" over the Epstein probe.

In a statement released through Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he "unequivocally regret(s) my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."

The Duke of York said the Queen had approved his decision.

Prince Andrew expressed his "deep sympathy" to Epstein's victims and "everyone who has been affected."

The news comes after several businesses, organisations and sponsors severed ties with the duke, after his controversial Newsnight interview on his friendship with the convicted sex offender.