- ITV Report
Prince Andrew stepping back from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal
Prince Andrew has announced he will stepping back from public duties for the "foreseeable future" as the fallout to his Jeffrey Epstein interview continues.
The Duke of York said in a statement he is "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations" over the Epstein probe.
In a statement released through Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he "unequivocally regret(s) my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."
The Duke of York said the Queen had approved his decision.
Prince Andrew expressed his "deep sympathy" to Epstein's victims and "everyone who has been affected."
The news comes after several businesses, organisations and sponsors severed ties with the duke, after his controversial Newsnight interview on his friendship with the convicted sex offender.
In a statement, Prince Andrew said: "It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.
"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.
"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.
"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."
Prince Andrew has faced a barrage of criticism in the aftermath of the interview and was accused of lacking any empathy with Epstein's victims.
He was widely condemned for his unsympathetic tone and lack of remorse for the friendship.
When asked by Emily Maitlis if he regretted the “whole friendship with Epstein”, the duke replied: “Now, still not and the reason being is that the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn either by him or because of him were actually very useful.”