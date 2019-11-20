Spectacular new image of Milky Way's centre captured

A new view of the centre of the galaxy as been captured by a radio telescope in Western Australia.

The image shows what the Milky Way would look like if humans could see radio waves.

Astrophysicist Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, from the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR), created the images using the Pawsey Supercomputing Centre in Perth.

“This new view captures low-frequency radio emission from our galaxy, looking both in fine detail and at larger structures,” she explains.

“Our images are looking directly at the middle of the Milky Way, towards a region astronomers call the Galactic Centre.”