- ITV Report
-
Teenager dies after London stabbing
A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in east London.
Police were called at 10.20pm to Fullwell Avenue, Ilford, after reports of a fight outside a residential block.
Officers gave first aid to the teenager, who was suffering stab injuries, until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are attempting to notify his next of kin.
No arrests have so far been made.
A Section 60 Order allowing officers expanded stop and search powers has been put in place for the Borough of Redbridge until 6.30am.
Police are investigating if a reported fire at a nearby set of garages is related to the stabbing.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and quote reference CAD 9907/19 Nov.