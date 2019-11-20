Teenager dies after London stabbing

A 19-year-old man has died after being stabbed in east London.

Police were called at 10.20pm to Fullwell Avenue, Ilford, after reports of a fight outside a residential block.

Officers gave first aid to the teenager, who was suffering stab injuries, until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are attempting to notify his next of kin.

No arrests have so far been made.