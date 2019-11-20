Tories confirm plans to remove lowest earners from paying National Insurance

More than two million workers on low wages are set to be relived from paying National Insurance under plans unveiled by the Conservatives.

Boris Johnson said the manifesto would include a commitment to raise the threshold at which workers start paying National Insurance contributions from £8,628 a year to £9,500. He added this figure will eventually rise to £12,500.

The Prime Minister had initially appeared to blurt out the plan ahead of the manifesto launch - expected at the weekend - during a campaign visit to an engineering company in Teesside.

He later confirmed it to reporters following him on the campaign trail, saying it would put "around £500" in people's pockets - although there is some dispute about this figure.